He's Back! Luke Parker's Return to The Bachelorette Results in Tears and Threats

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 6:21 AM
Luke Parker out! The controversial The Bachelorette contestant went packing after a confrontation over sex with series star Hannah Brown.
"The Luke P. show's over, boys," Tyler Cameron tells Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber in the video below.
"I've never been so stoked to see someone leave," Jed says.
"With Luke out of the picture, it allows me to finally look at my other relationships," Hannah tells the camera.
But did you really think the Luke Parker drama would end that easily?
"Hannah thought there's no way I'd want to be with her after the last thing she told me, and she's sadly mistaken," Luke says.
He's back!
"This isn't over for me yet. This my heart we're talking about here," Luke tells Hannah.
"This isn't about your heart," Hannah tells him in the explosive trailer above. "F—king leave!"
And that's when the men all get in a confrontation with the returning suitor. The drama doesn't end there with Hannah's boys, because next week is The Men Tell All. The next week? The big finale. "This is really f—ked up. Now I'm freaking out," Hannah cries.
Hannah and Luke got into a heated confrontation during the fantasy suites date over sex shaming and the now-infamous "I f—ked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time" line, and Luke headed for the hills. While the episode aired, Hannah and Luke got into a Twitter exchange about sex, sin and shame.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to come back to E! News for more Bachelorette scoop before The Men Tell All special.
