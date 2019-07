Temptation Island Bio: John Thurmond and Kady Cannon Krambeer

Kady is a country girl who has always been the long-term girlfriend, but never the bride. After meeting John, she finally felt she met her partner in life. John and Kady balance each other out and push one another to be the best versions of themselves. However, Kady constantly questions John's masculinity and has always wanted an "Alpha guy." The two of them both thought they were ready to take the leap towards marriage, but something held them back. As they got closer to that monumental step, they began to re-evaluate and together they want to use this journey to figure out who they are separately. Will the couple's self-control be stronger than you think?