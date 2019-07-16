Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019's Best Exclusive Beauty Deals

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jul. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Get Brushin' &amp;amp; Crushin' Set

nordstrom.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

OK, shoppers, unless you've been utterly unplugged, you should know by now that the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here! Early access for Nordy Club members started July 12—public access starts July 19 and runs through August 4—and the deals are simply amazing.

Today, we're focusing on the best beauty exclusives. From La Mer to Tom Ford to Sunday Riley to Charlotte Tilbury (and so many more), all of your favorite brands are a part of the action. We've rounded up some of our faves, but this is truly just the tip of the glam iceberg.

Don't forget to check the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Glam Up Days calendar for more beauty events!

(And remember Nordy Clubbers, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)

Read

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set

A $101 value, this rose ritual set delivers petal-soft perfection to your face and lips from start to finish. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set
$69 Nordstrom
Revitalash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner

A $196 value, this eyelash serum features the company's proprietary Biopeptin™ Complex, a breakthrough cosmetic technology. Combined with potent antioxidants and fortifying amino acids, it works in concert to enhance the beauty and create the impression of iconic-looking lashes.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner
$98 Nordstrom
Drybar Get Brushin' & Crushin' Set

A $238 value, this special kit features the sought-after Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush and all your must-haves to create the perfect look.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Get Brushin' &amp; Crushin' Set
$165 Nordstrom
Supergoop Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 Home & Away Duo

A $40 value, this unique three-in-one weightless mist sets makeup, helps control oil and shine and refreshes your defense against photoaging and UV rays.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 Home &amp; Away Duo
$28 Nordstrom
Urban Decay All Night Sponge + Spray Set

A $94 value, this three-piece set that features everything you need to set your makeup look for 16 hours of just-applied wear. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, All Day All Night Sponge + Spray Set
$48 Nordstrom
Slipsilk™ Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases

A $170 value, these pillowcases are like an eight-hour beauty treatment every night. Ordinary pillowcases can cause hair to pull and tangle throughout the night, leading to bed head in the morning and potentially damaging hair. Slipsilk can help reduce friction, too, which aids in reducing stretching and tugging on delicate facial skin.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Pure Silk Queen Pillowcases
$119 Nordstrom
Moroccanoil Repair Jumbo Set

A $122 value, this is a cleansing, conditioning and styling set for healthier hair with improved shine and softness.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Moisture Repair Jumbo Set
$78 Nordstrom
Bumble and Bumble Summer Faves Hair Set

A $32 value, this set of hair care favorites will help you keep your hair looking great with little effort all summer long. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Bumble and bumble Summer Faves Hair Set
$25 Nordstrom
Kiehl's Healthy Skin Favorites Set

An $108 value, these favorites by Kiehl's will cleanse, hydrate and replenish your skin, presented with a special travel bag. Plus, it's Gift With Purchase eligible.

Ecomm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals, Ultra Healthy Skin Favorites Set
$62 Nordstrom
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.