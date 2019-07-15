Danielle Fishel Says She Hopes to ''Never'' Return to NICU After Newborn Son Is Discharged

Danielle Fishel is finally able to bring her baby boy home.

The Boy Meets World star is proud to share that her newborn son Adler is finally able to leave the Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit. "We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs," she shares on Instagram. "Now we hope to never be back."

She adds, "Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today."

It has been three weeks since the little one was born just one month shy of his due date. In an emotional Instagram post, Danielle shared that she her water broke the night before she was due to start maternity leave. She said that those first few days in the hospital were just the beginning of a "nightmare we'll never forget."