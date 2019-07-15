It's Stripper Fallout, Wedding Hiccups and "Black Magic" on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Finally, all the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples are together.

In the Monday, July 15 episode of TLC's new reality show, Laura made her way to Qatar to be with Aladin. While she wasn't sure if he'd be there to meet her after their fighting and subsequent blocking, Aladin did show up…with a group of his friends.

They quickly ditched the friends and made their way to the new home sweet home…which Laura was less than impressed with. The apartment smelled of moth balls ("It reminds me old ladies," Laura said), had a counter-top oven and just two burners for a stove.

Now together for the first time in six months, it was "jiggy-jiggy time" in the bedroom. But Laura has been quick to tell cameras that Aladin has not satisfied her completely. "God gave him an older woman for a reason," she said, vowing to teach him new tricks.