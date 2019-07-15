Lashana Lynch to Play 007 in Bond 25: 5 Things to Know About the History-Making Actress

History is being made in the James Bond movie franchise!

Over the weekend, pop culture fans started buzzing when The Mail on Sunday reported that Lashana Lynch will play 007 in Bond 25.

"There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman," a "movie insider" shared with the outlet. "It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond, but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman."

While the studio hasn't confirmed anything just yet, Lashana could make history as the first black and first female star to take on the 007 role.

Not too shabby if we do say so ourselves. As fans wait for official confirmation, we decided to learn more about Lashana and her talents on and off screen. Take a look at some fascinating facts below.