You'll Never Guess What Meghan Markle and Billy Eichner Bonded Over at The Lion King Premiere

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 15, 2019 10:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billy Eichner, Meghan Markle

VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hakuna matata—Billy Eichner and Meghan Markle are basically pals now. 

Ok, so maybe we got a little ahead of ourselves, but the Lion King star and the Duchess of Sussex did have what sounds like a bonding moment when the two crossed paths at the Disney remake's European premiere on Sunday in London.  

As the world knows by now, the American actress-turned-royal walked her first red carpet as a member of Britain's first family over the weekend, chatting with the likes of BeyoncéJay-Z and Elton John, which naturally spurred a social media explosion. 

During the premiere, she and Prince Harry met with members of the cast, including Billy Eichner, the voice behind Timon. To fans' delight, a hilarious video emerged on Twitter of Eichner preparing to meet the royal pair. "OMG Here I am completely freaking out to @Sethrogen about how I'm going to greet Prince Harry and Meghan I'M CRYING," he explained on Twitter. 

So, what exactly transpired when he and Markle came face to face? Allow the actor to explain. 

Watch

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Greet Beyonce at U.K. Lion King Premiere

"BTW they were both super down to earth and lovely and Meghan and I talked about our @NorthwesternU acting teachers (shout out to Mary Poole and David Downs!)" he shared online.  

The Duchess of Sussex graduated from Northwestern in 2003 with a double major in theater and international studies. 

Meanwhile, co-star Seth Rogen, who plays his on-screen partner, Pumbaa, was taken aback by another celebrity sighting at the premiere: Vin Diesel

"Oh my God Vin Diesel is here!?" he said with a laugh mid-interview. 

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.