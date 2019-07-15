You'll Never Guess What Meghan Markle and Billy Eichner Bonded Over at The Lion King Premiere

Hakuna matata—Billy Eichner and Meghan Markle are basically pals now.

Ok, so maybe we got a little ahead of ourselves, but the Lion King star and the Duchess of Sussex did have what sounds like a bonding moment when the two crossed paths at the Disney remake's European premiere on Sunday in London.

As the world knows by now, the American actress-turned-royal walked her first red carpet as a member of Britain's first family over the weekend, chatting with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Elton John, which naturally spurred a social media explosion.

During the premiere, she and Prince Harry met with members of the cast, including Billy Eichner, the voice behind Timon. To fans' delight, a hilarious video emerged on Twitter of Eichner preparing to meet the royal pair. "OMG Here I am completely freaking out to @Sethrogen about how I'm going to greet Prince Harry and Meghan I'M CRYING," he explained on Twitter. That moment and the two meeting can be seen in the video above.

So, what exactly transpired when he and Markle came face to face? Allow the actor to explain.