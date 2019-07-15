Missy Elliott Revisits Her Road to Superstardom: "Everything I Spoke, I've Done"

Who knows what they want to do for the rest of their life at 6 years old? Missy Elliott did.

This month, the Grammy-winning rapper became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a significant milestone in the star's three-decade career—one she has been manifesting since her earliest school days.

"‘I'm going to be a superstar,'"she would tell her Kindergarten teacher weekly. "The whole class would bust out laughing," she recalled to Marie Claire. Nevertheless, the very young aspiring star forged ahead.

"It's funny because I was just telling somebody that everything I spoke, I've done. And that's how powerful the tongue is," Elliott told the magazine. "I used to sit in the house and act like I was having conversations with Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson] and Madonna and whoever. I then would go and say my thank yous for award shows that I hadn't made it to yet. I had speeches, and I would be in the mirror thanking my mama."

While her dreams were strong, the path to accomplishing them was less clear. "Trust me, I was broke. And my family would be like, ‘You better find something to do.' They told me to go in the Army. I'm like, ‘I'm too fat to go in the Army. Where I am running to?'" she explained to Marie Claire. "Everything just seemed so impossible at the time because we didn't have the technology to be able to reach out and put your stuff online and people get a chance to see it. So you have to be at the right place at the right time."