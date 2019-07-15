Norman Reedus Shares Rare Photo of Daughter In Honor of Diane Kruger's 43rd Birthday

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have themselves an adorably handsy little girl.

The notoriously private duo have rarely opened up about their baby girl, who they welcomed in November, but in honor of his love's 43rd birthday today, the actor decided to break with tradition. Sharing a glimpse into their family of three, the Walking Dead actor posted an image of their tot grabbing mommy's blonde locks.

"Happy birthday angel," the 50-year-old captioned a series of photos on Instagram, which also included intimate shots of the couple on the beach and at a restaurant.

For her part, Kruger couldn't help but gush back. "I love you and little Etiquette the most," she commented. (And before you get too excited, she did not just reveal the name of their baby girl. When a fan asked if Etiquette was their daughter's moniker, the model was quick to respond: "No, it's not.")

