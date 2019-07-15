Laura Reunites With Aladin on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way...And He Says She Put on Weight

Well, she finally did it. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek of Laura's arrival to Qatar in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
After being fighting with and then being blocked by her husband, Aladin, Laura was unsure of her big move overseas. But once she gets through customs, there's Aladin, all smiles.
"When I see Aladin, he is so happy to see me. It just makes me feel a lot more relaxed," she says in the exclusive clip.
He's so excited to see her, he even kisses her in public. "Don't get us arrested," Laura urges.
"I forget the rules. Everything, so I huge her, just I hug, and I give her kiss. And after, I remember I'm in Qatar," Aladin says in a confessional. "This country, I can't kiss her in the airport. Qatari law, you know? But I just don't care, you know? What will happen? They will kick me out? It's OK. Let's go. We are together now."
The couple was apart for six months.
"Laura, she look a little bit different," Aladin admits. "She gain some weight, you know? It's OK."
The reunion between the couple is short-lived because Aladin has brought his friends to the airport. There's no time for Laura to discuss their big fight over social media followers.
"I am happy my friends, they come to see Laura, but now I want to get home and spend some alone time with her," Aladin says. "I miss her so much. This is what I feel, I feel I want to do jiggy-jiggy real quick."
And…there you have it.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.