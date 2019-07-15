An Arrest, a Reconciliation and Plenty of Tears on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

One couple reconciled, another imploded, all in a day's work for TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four.

Colt and Larissa, you may recall them from their many, many headlines following arrests, Instagram posts and divorce, finally seemed to part ways for good in the Sunday, July 14 episode. After fighting over how Colt's mom Debbie treated Larissa—"You act like she's a lover," Larissa told Colt about his mom—Larissa was arrested for the third time. Whether cameras were there or not remains to be seen, viewers just learned from Colt that she was arrested following an argument.

"As the hours progressed, she became more vile," he told the cameras. According to Colt, Debbie heard the argument and freaked out, then called the police. Cameras captured Colt and Debbie packing up Larissa's things. After she was arrested, Colt didn't bail Larissa out. He didn't know what happened to her she spent two days in jail. "I never thought it would end like this," Colt said. "I'm devastated."