Pink Fiercely Defends Picture of Her Kids Running in Holocaust Memorial

Pink is calling out critics of her recent Instagram photo.

On Sunday, the superstar singer took to social media to post a series of pictures from her family's time in Berlin, Germany. In one picture, Pink and Carey Hart's kids, Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2, can be seen running in the Holocaust Memorial. After sharing her post, Pink received some critical comments about the photo, including one that read, "Τhis place is not definitely a hide and seek place, dear Pink."

Addressing the commentary, Pink took to her caption to write, "For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."