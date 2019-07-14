YouTube Star Emily Hartridge Dead at 35

Emily Hartridge has passed away at the age of 35.

The British YouTube star, who was also a personal trainer and presenter, died on Friday, July 12, after being involved in an electric scooter accident. Emily's death was confirmed on her Instagram on Saturday.

"Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the message on Emily's Instagram read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."