Soulja Boy Released From Jail Early After 3 Months Behind Bars

Soulja Boy is a free man once more.

The 28-year-old rapper was released from a Los Angeles jail on Sunday just before 2 a.m., records show, after serving a little more than three months behind bars for a probation violation. He was originally sentenced to 240 days, and was freed almost five months early due to good behavior, time served and overcrowding, TMZ quoted the L.A. Sheriff's Department as saying.

Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Way, was arrested in March for allegedly having firearms and ammunition, and a judge also said he failed to complete his court-ordered community service. He was jailed a month later for violating his probation. At the time, a court spokesperson said the rapper would have to complete 225 days of community service, having already completed 40 days.