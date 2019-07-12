Jenelle Evans Denies Making Up Story About David Eason Shooting Her Dog For Publicity

Jenelle Evans is denying a claim by police that she fabricated a story about her husband David Eason shooting her dog.

In May, the North Carolina native had told the press that he "killed" her French bulldog dog Nugget because the pet "snapped" at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. She reported the alleged shooting to police, who opened a joint investigation with animal control services. Meanwhile, the incident led to her being fired from Teen Mom 2 and to her and David temporarily losing custody of Ensley, her son Kaiser and his older daughter Maryssa. On Thursday, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said they had closed their investigation following Jenelle's request and that she had provided inconsistent accounts and also told them she filed the animal cruelty report "for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was."

"I did not make up any story," Jenelle said on Instagram Live on Friday, following a backlash. "The first time I was contacted by police was the chief. When the chief of Columbus County contacted me, he left me a voicemail. I had two voicemails, one of them from Detective Jacobs, the second one from Detective Green...and he literally told me to call him back, so I called him back, and he said, 'Look, Ms. Evans, we have rape cases that we have to deal with and we have way other serious crimes that we have to deal with. I need to know if this is a publicity stunt. If this is a publicity stunt, I'll close the case. I'll let you go about your business, and I understand why you're doing it. Let me know so that I can close this investigation or keep it going.'"