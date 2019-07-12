Look Back at Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's Road to Marriage

Ed Sheeran has confirmed he is indeed a married man.
On Friday, 28-year-old British pop star dropped his new album No.6 Collaborations Project, which includes the song "Remember the Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent. On the track, Sheeran sings, "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."
Sheeran married longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, 27, at his country estate in England in December, just before Christmas and a year after he proposed, The Sun's Dan Wootton had reported in February. Sheeran later clarified in an interview with iHeartRadio's Charlamagne Tha God that "Remember the Name" was written before they tied the knot.
"I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I'm just like, 'Why the f--ck are you with me? You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you've chosen me. And I'm saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me,'" he said. "And I just find that amazing."
Check out photos of Sheeran and Seaborn over the years:
Play Ball
The singer appears with his lady at his first baseball game, a New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citi Field in New York City in September 2015. The two fueled romance rumors with several outings in NYC around this time.
NYC Days
The two are spotted leaving a hotel in NYC in 2015.
Date Night
The two are photographed leaving Rum Kitchen in London in 2017.
Pimpin'
The to dress up like matching pimps at U.K. talk show host Jonathan Ross' Stranger Things-themed 2017 Halloween house party.
What Chilvalry
Sheeran gives up his sneakers for Seaborn and carries her broken heels as they leave a 2017 BRIT Awards after-party
Celebrating Success
The two head out to dinner in London after the release of Sheeran's new album Divide in 2017.
The Ring
Seaborn steps out with her engagement ring for the first time in London in 2018.
PDA Alert
The two kiss at the 2018 BRIT Awards.
Soccer Date
The two attend the Sky Bet Championship soccer match between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa at Portman Road in Ipswich, England in 2018.
Another Soccer Date
The two get cozy at a soccer match between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest in December 2018.
Romantic Vacay
The two get cozy on vacation in Ibiza in June 2019.
In January 2018, Sheeran announced on Instagram that he and Seaborn had gotten engaged the previous month. She was later spotted wearing an engagement ring.
Sheeran and Seaborn met in high school in their native U.K. and reconnected years later.
My relationship started on the Fourth of July at Taylor's house. I was at Taylor Swift's party and a girl I went to school with who's pretty cool ended up being in Rhode Island," Sheeran said in an interview carried out behind the scenes of his and the fellow pop star's 2018 "End Game" music video. "She was like, 'I'm in Rhode island.' I was like, 'Taylor, can she turn up?' And [Swift was] like, 'Yep.' And here we are."
Sheeran and Seaborn first sparked romance rumors in 2015. He wrote his 2017 song "Perfect," a ballad, about her.
Over the years, Sheeran has played the role of doting boyfriend; Seaborn led the British U21 hockey team win a bronze medal at the 2012 European Championships and he surprised her team one time to watch her play. Seaborn later played hockey for Duke University in North Carolina. Seaborn's day job is that of financial consultant.