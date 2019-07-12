Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Win Flashback Friday With This Childhood Photo

Oh, fashion—how funny it can be.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice just had a laugh. The newly married royal took to Instagram on Friday with the perfect snap for the day: a throwback photo of herself with her famous older sister from nearly two decades ago.

In the shot, dated back to around 2001, the sisters are sporting lime green and lilac skirt suits with similar headbands, top-handle purses and chunky-heeled shoes for a service at St. George's Chapel for Prince Philip's 80th birthday. The looks are classic late '90s styles and had the sisters in stitches.