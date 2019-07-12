Chris Pratt Channels His Inner Country Star With a Surprise Johnny Cash Performance

We know him as an action star, funny guy and Katherine Schwarzenegger's other half, but now a new title belongs on the actor's list: budding country star. 

He certainly played the part on Thursday night when the newlywed unexpectedly took the stage in Nashville at Robert's Western World. There, he confidently belted out Johnny Cash's classic, "Folsom Prison Blues," while backed by a band. 

However, the night was not over for the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. Pratt also popped up at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, where he serenaded the crowd with Garth Brooks' "Papa Loved Mom" for an enthusiastic crowd, as can be seen in footage shared by Amanda and Denise Johnson. 

Of course, the blockbuster star's unannounced appearances caused quite the stir in town with patrons pulling out their phones to document the moment. 

"When Chris Pratt shows up at your @robertswesternworld show to sing Johnny Cash. You never know who will show up at Robert's Western World...Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night!" musician Sarah Gayle Meech captioned a selfie with him on Instagram. 

While it was a welcome surprise, Pratt is no stranger to the mic. The country music fan briefly sang "Friends in Low Places" with Brooks at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards back in March. 

As he later said of the special moment, "Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven."

Perhaps it's time for the actor to hit the recording studio himself! 

