EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Andrei Is a New Dad...So Is He Working?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 9:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei is now the proud father of a baby girl…so will he work? That's what Elizabeth's dad, Chuck, wants to know.

"So, dude, again, congratulations. Your daughter's beautiful, but just reality in the face, man. Another mouth to feed, somebody to take care of. What's your plan?" Chuck asks.

"Just gonna work double," Andrei says. "Just going to do some other stuff, maybe two jobs, you know? I have some things coming up, so…"

What does Andrei have coming up? He's got some "handyman stuff" from his online posting that "keeps me floating," he said.

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Axel

"You have to just stay like away from finances and stuff like this," Andrei tells Chuck in the exclusive sneak peek. "Like, she works for you, that's fine. You pay maternity leave for her. That's fine. Let me do my part. It's alright. OK?"

Elizabeth works from her dad and his involvement in their day-to-day life by way of money has been a sticking point for Andrei. The couple previously lived in a house owned by Chuck and didn't have to pay rent. Not wanting to have to feel indebted to Chuck, Andrei had them move out…except Elizabeth borrowed money from her dad for the move.

Now Chuck wants to know: Is Andrei actually doing his part and working?

"Yeah, but I'm not gonna answer in front of you. I have stuff going on. And fact is, again you're judgmental ‘cause you come here and tell me to show you. I'm not going to show you anything because I am working. You don't see me every day," Andrei tells Chuck.

Click play on the video above to see the full confrontation.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.