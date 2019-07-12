Amazon Prime Day 2019's Star-Studded Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just a few days away! And we're not the only ones who are excited. Some of your favorite celebs have partnered with Amazon to bring you prime Day savings and exclusives on top products and new releases.

And a lot of these are feel-good finds, from Jaden Smith's eco-friendly JUST Water to Kristen Bells This Bars Save Lives.

So if you haven't already, sign up for Amazon Prime membership so you can make the most of these amaz-ing deals!