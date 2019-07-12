Amazon Prime Day 2019's Star-Studded Deals

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 3:30 AM
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just a few days away! And we're not the only ones who are excited. Some of your favorite celebs have partnered with Amazon to bring you prime Day savings and exclusives on top products and new releases.
And a lot of these are feel-good finds, from Jaden Smith's eco-friendly JUST Water to Kristen Bells This Bars Save Lives.
So if you haven't already, sign up for Amazon Prime membership so you can make the most of these amaz-ing deals!
Co-founded by Jaden Smith, JUST Water is available in both spring and natural-flavor infused varieties. It's sustainably sourced and comes in a plant-based bottle that's a 100% recyclable alternative to plastic. So save 25% if you're an Amazon Prime Member and feel extra good about it!
This is one ingenious product. Cub coats are a 2-in-1 plushie that turns into a hoodie. How great is that? As Hilary Duff herself attests, "They're amazing for airplanes when your kid is cold or when they need a pillow...This has saved me so many times!"
Score 20% off Kobe's Art of Sport body care line. The latest addition, Victory deodorant, is aluminum-free with a cooling eucalyptus and orange peel scent.
Hair bows, roller skates, dolls, scooters and lots of apparel! Get exclusive JoJo merch right here.
Save 20% on pomade, beard oil, lip balms and more.
Save 20% on Stuffed Puffs, which are chocolate-filled marshmallows ideal for s'mores. Plus check out all the other cool Marshmello mech available.
Save 20% on all This Save Lives products. The all-natural, low carb, healthy snack granola bars are high in fiber, and made with nuts, fruit, seeds and other natural ingredients. Every time you buy a bar, you send life-saving food to a child in need. So buy some!
Save 20% on the ultimate outdoor bluetooth speaker. Every DemerBox is a waterproof case that opens to keep valuable items like your wallet, keys and phone safe and dry inside. Plus, it has internal USB charging to keep your phone or other devices powered for your entire adventure!
Save 20% on the natural, keto-friendly protein powders, bars, snack and supplements Mark Wahlberg swears by.
