Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 2:37 PM

Michael Strahan, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

The award show, which honors athletes for their incredible work in the sports world over the last year, is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight, and is set to air on Nickelodeon in August. Former NFL star Michael Strahan will take the stage to host the ceremony, which will feature a number of fan favorite athletes.

This year, soccer star Alex Morgan is nominated in the Favorite Female Athlete category alongside snowboarder Chloe Kim, skier Lindsey Vonn, tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Meanwhile, baseball player Bryce Harper, basketball star LeBron James, soccer star Lionel Messi, basketball star Stephen Curry, golf legend Tiger Woods and NFL star Tom Brady are up for Favorite Male Athlete.

As we wait and see who picks up the awards at this year's ceremony, let's check out all of stars arriving to the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn

Supporting Russell! The NFL star is up for Favorite Football Player at the ceremony.

Rob Gronkowski, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski

The football star is nominated for Favorite Football Player and Biggest Powerhouse.

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade

Too cute! Gabrielle and Kaavia support the basketball star, who is receiving the Legend Award at the ceremony.

Chloe Kim, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

The snowboarder is nominated for Favorite Action Sports Star and Best Female Athlete at the award show.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

The cute couple strikes a pose together on the orange carpet. Nikki is up for the Queen of Swag award at the ceremony.

Ciara, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Ciara

The "Thinkin Bout You" singer hits the orange carpet in a high-waisted skirt and crop top.

Kishele Shipley, Kawhi Leonard and Kaliyah Leonard, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Kishele Shipley, Kawhi Leonard, Kaliyah Leonard

Basketball star is up for an award in the Nothing But Net category.

Michael Strahan, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Michael Strahan

The Strahan & Sara star will take the stage to host the award show.

Michael Strahan, Sophia Strahan, Isabella Strahan, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michael Strahan, Sophia Strahan, Isabella Strahan

Family time! Michael's kids came out to support their dad at the show.

Ben Simmons, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers player arrives to the ceremony in Santa Monica.

Colton Underwood, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Colton Underwood

The Bachelor star and former football player smiles for cameras on the orange carpet.

Laurie Hernandez, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez

The Olympic athlete is nominated for Favorite Gymnast at the award show.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

The skier is up for an award in the Need for Speed category.

Kel Mitchell, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kel Mitchell

The All That star hits the orange carpet at the award show.

Trae Young, Brother Tim Young, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Trae Young, Timothy Young

The basketball star, who attended the ceremony with his brother Timothy, is up for an award in the Sickest Moves category.

Breanna Stewart, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart

The Seattle Storm athlete is nominated for Favorite Basketball Player.

Lonzo Ball, Zoey Christina Ball, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball, Zoey Christina Ball

The basketball star holds daughter Zoey on the orange carpet.

Nyjah Huston, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nyjah Huston

The skateboarder is up for Favorite Action Sports Star at the award show.

Zion Williamson, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans player arrives to the ceremony in Santa Monica.

Lindsey Vonn, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

The skier is up for awards in the Best Female Athlete and Need for Speed categories.

Shaun White, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shaun White

The snowboarder smiles for cameras on the orange carpet.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards will air on Saturday, Aug. 10.

