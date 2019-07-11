New BH90210 Teaser Features Kissing and Brand New Footage

Finally, we've got a glimpse of what BH90210 might actually look like.

A new promo appears to feature some actual footage, and there are a whole bunch of new pics of the actors in character (as themselves), making this odd reunion series just a little bit less of a mystery.

The promo shows everyone back in the Peach Pit, reminiscing about the good old days.

"Remember when we used to make out to this song?" Tori Spelling says.

Tori and Jennie Garth take a plane ride together. Shannen Doherty puts on her sunglasses. Gabrielle Carteris grins will holding up an egg. Just like old times!