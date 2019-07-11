Jenelle Evans Made Up Story About David Eason Shooting Her Dog For Publicity, Police Say

Police said that on May 13, they conducted a search of the couple's property, which David authorized, and found no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured there. A day later, Jenelle was questioned about the alleged incident she had reported.

"Jenelle's accounts were inconsistent with her original account of the events that occurred on April 29," the statement said. "Jenelle advised that she was inside with her children at the time of the alleged event. She advised that she never heard or saw anything to indicate that David shot her dog. Jenelle advised that she did not want the Columbus County Sheriff's Office or the District Attorney's Office to continue with the investigation. Jenelle advised that this was her decision that she made on her own free will. She advised that she was not coerced into making this decision."

"Jenelle advised that 'she don't know where the dog is,'" the statement continued. "She also advised that 'I don't know if she was shot or killed or not.' Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was."

Jenelle and David have not commented on the police statement.

After the report of the alleged killing was first made public, David had shared on Instagram a video of the dog appearing to snap at Ensley's face, writing, "I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that shit at all. I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME."

David has since deleted the post.