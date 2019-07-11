Miley Cyrus' Most Candid Confessions About Love and Sex

Miley Cyrus always speaks her mind.

So, it should come as no surprise that the "Mother's Daughter" singer opened up about personal life in a candid new interview. For her Elle cover story, the 26-year-old star dished about her "complex" marriage to Liam Hemsworth, who she wed in Dec. 2018.

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus admitted. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"