Only Beyoncé Could Pull Off This Music Video Location

Beyoncé continues to set the bar for music video locations.

The star, who unforgettably shot her and Jay-Z's "Apes--t" video at the Louvre in Paris, was spotted on Wednesday at the picturesque Havasu Falls in the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona, the National Park Service confirmed, which neighbor the Grand Canyon National Park. The location is seemingly an exclusive one as campers reportedly need a permit for access—and those can only be reserved once a year and are said to sell out quickly.

According to one eyewitness, the triple threat was there shooting a music video and made her exit via helicopter afterward.

"The rangers asked us to leave the area around the base of the falls as Beyonce was arriving shortly to shoot a music video," Jett Hallum told E! News. "They moved us to an area about 50 meters away and she and Blue Ivy [Carter] arrived and were setting up for the shot when they asked us to go a bit further away towards the top of the falls. We relocated there while they shot the scene and then left on a nearby helicopter above the falls."