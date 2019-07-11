Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate Their Ninth Anniversary: See Their Cutest Photos

Happy anniversary, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

The celebrity couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To mark the major milestone, Underwood's retired hockey player hubby took to Instagram and posted a sweet tribute to his spouse.

"Nine years feels like nine minutes!!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the dynamic duo. "Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight#happyanniversary."

So, how did the country superstar and her main man celebrate the occassion? It looks like they spent some of their day doing a little horseback riding. 

"Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses!" Underwood wrote alongside some sweet snapshots of the couple saddling up. 

Underwood and Fisher met backstage at an October 2008 concert after her bassist, Mark Childers, attempted to set them up on a date. After staying in touch via phone for a few months, the two finally had their first date on New Year's Eve and shared their first kiss. Fisher proposed in December 2009 and they tied the knot in July 2010. Fast-forward a few years later, and they have two sonsJacob and Isaiah.

While the couple has experienced trials and tribulations over the years, including managing long distance and suffering three miscarriages, they've remained committed to one another.

As Underwood once put it, "My baby loves me just the way that I am..."

To look back at their cutest photos over the years, check out the gallery.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Happy Anniversary

The pair celebrate 9 years of marriage in July 2019.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!" he writes on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Date Night

The award for the cutest couple certainly goes to these two.  Underwood and Fisher enjoy a night out at the CMT Music Awards in June 2019.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Perfect Pair

The duo go glam for the ACM Awards in 2019.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Birthday Girl

The athlete gushes over the singer on her 36th birthday in March 2019.

"Happy birthday babe!" he writes on Instagram. "You're an incredible wife and mom! Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots."

 

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Family of Four

The proud parents add one more to their family and welcome their son Jacob Bryan Fisher in January 2019.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Merry Christmas

The two celebrate the 2018 holiday with an adorable family photo.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

One-on-One Time

"Date night with my better half!!" the hockey pro captions the shot in August 2018.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Happy Canada Day

The Canada native enjoys the holiday with his leading lady in July 2018.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

A Romantic Getaway

The two enjoy a trip to Napa Valley in May 2018.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Halloween Fun

How cute are their 2017 costumes?

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Family Farm Day

Underwood and Fisher get lost in a corn maze at Lucky Ladd Farms in September 2017.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Happy Valentine's Day

The Grammy winner looks pretty pink for this 2017 holiday.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Happy New Year

The couple rings in 2017 in style.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Pucker Up

The duo show off their best "duck face" for the camera in this July 2016 pic.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, Isaiah Fisher

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Proud Spouse

Underwood and her eldest son support Fisher at his 1,000th NHL hockey game in March 2016.

Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Baby Boy

The two welcome their first child, Isaiah, in March 2015 and announce the news with a picture of the baby boy's hand.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

A Day at the Ballpark

The couple cheers on the Toronto Blue Jays in May 2013.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Disney/Splash News

A Magical Day at Disney

The two enjoy a trip to Animal Kingdom in 2012.

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Young Love

Shortly after they get engaged, the couple attend the 2010 Grammy Awards.

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring.

