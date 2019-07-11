Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate Their Ninth Anniversary: See Their Cutest Photos

Happy anniversary, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

The celebrity couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To mark the major milestone, Underwood's retired hockey player hubby took to Instagram and posted a sweet tribute to his spouse.

"Nine years feels like nine minutes!!!!" he wrote alongside a photo of the dynamic duo. "Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight#happyanniversary."

So, how did the country superstar and her main man celebrate the occassion? It looks like they spent some of their day doing a little horseback riding.

"Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses!" Underwood wrote alongside some sweet snapshots of the couple saddling up.

Underwood and Fisher met backstage at an October 2008 concert after her bassist, Mark Childers, attempted to set them up on a date. After staying in touch via phone for a few months, the two finally had their first date on New Year's Eve and shared their first kiss. Fisher proposed in December 2009 and they tied the knot in July 2010. Fast-forward a few years later, and they have two sons—Jacob and Isaiah.

While the couple has experienced trials and tribulations over the years, including managing long distance and suffering three miscarriages, they've remained committed to one another.

As Underwood once put it, "My baby loves me just the way that I am..."