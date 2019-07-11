The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Fires Back at Luke Parker: "I've Finally Gotten Clarity on You"

It's the moment The Bachelorette fans have been waiting for: Luke Parker and Hannah Brown's showdown.
E! News has an exclusive first look at the promo for the historical fantasy suites episode—Hannah couldn't send any of her suitors home, instead getting permission to bring Luke, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Pete Weber—and it looks like the episode will be a doozy.
"This is the episode that will exceed all your sexpectations," ABC teased.
In the preview, Hannah is ready to meet her men on a new level, ant it looks like some of the remaining finalists are too.
"I'm ready to propose and get down on one knee," Tyler says.
Of course the network is teasing Hannha's big, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me" moment, but what we haven't seen yet in her confrontation with Luke is this moment: "I feel like I've finally gotten clarity on you."
In the Monday, July 8 episode, Hannah told host Chris Harrison that she couldn't make a decision to send anybody home. "I have four great men and I can look at a life with each of them, but I don't know if I've had the time to know who my person is here because I need more time," Hannah said.
"I just want clarity every time I make a decision and I don't have clarity…as soon as I have that, I can make a decision, but I don't have it. Tonight, I don't feel like I'm able to see if I've exhausted the relationship with any of them," Hannah said through tears. "I don't know what to do. I'm just like really frustrated."
Well, that clarity is there now!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.