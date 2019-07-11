The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Fires Back at Luke Parker: "I've Finally Gotten Clarity on You"

It's the moment The Bachelorette fans have been waiting for: Luke Parker and Hannah Brown's showdown.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the promo for the historical fantasy suites episode—Hannah couldn't send any of her suitors home, instead getting permission to bring Luke, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Pete Weber—and it looks like the episode will be a doozy.

"This is the episode that will exceed all your sexpectations," ABC teased.

In the preview, Hannah is ready to meet her men on a new level, ant it looks like some of the remaining finalists are too.

"I'm ready to propose and get down on one knee," Tyler says.