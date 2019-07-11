American Horror Story: 1984: The Cast, the Premiere Date and Everything You Need to Know

We're going back in time for the next season of American Horror Story. The ninth season in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's FX anthology series, American Horror Story: 1984, is set to debut in mid-September and details are still scarce. That's not a surprise, it's American Horror Story after all.

The little information we do know is interesting. The leads, for once, aren't who you assumed they would be. The assumed threat is more in line with Murphy's fan-favorite series Scream Queens and the time period is very in vogue right now.