Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Her "Complex and Modern" Marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Like everything else, Miley Cyrus is doing marriage her own way.

It was just seven months ago that the 26-year-old confirmed she had tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth, nearly a decade of romance later. Despite their long-running relationship, the star, who is Elle's August 2019 cover star, acknowledged to the magazine, "I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married."

"But my relationship is unique," she continued. "And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

As the star candidly elaborated, "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."