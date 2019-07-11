Irina Shayk Proves She Hasn't Given Up On Love In First Interview Since Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk knows her fairytale ending is still out there.

Though she and Bradley Cooper split in June after more than four years together, the Russian model revealed she has not given up on love. "Do I believe in marriage," she mused during an interview with Harper's Bazaar for their summer digital cover. "Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

For Shayk and Cooper—they share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2—the months leading up to their breakup were plagued by harsh rumors. Split speculation reached an all-time high during awards season as Cooper promoted A Star Is Born with his co-star and onscreen love interest, Lady Gaga. (People are still not over over their electric performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars.)

But today, Shayk understands the fascination surrounding their ultra-private romance. "I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it.," she told the publication. "There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess."