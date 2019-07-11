Seth Rogen Says Beyoncé Got a Standing Ovation at The Lion King Premiere for "Just Existing"

All hail Queen Bey!

During a guest appearance on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Seth Rogen told the story of how Beyoncé received a "standing ovation for just existing" at the world premiere of The Lion King.

It all happened when the film's director, Jon Favreau, introduced the cast to the audience and invited each star to walk across the stage. As soon as he announced the Grammy winner's name, everyone in the crowd started "losing their mind."

"Beyoncé was called out and the audience stood up and went crazy," Rogen recalled. "I was like, 'She's getting a standing ovation for just existing.' Like, her mere presence was a reason to stand and go crazy, and I totally got it. I was like, 'Yeah, we should be celebrating. We made it. We're all in a room with Beyoncé. That's what you want.'"

While Rogen knew the applause was primarily for the 37-year-old singer, he couldn't help but soak in the moment.

"I know they weren't clapping for me, but I was on the stage, and I, for a brief moment, felt like what it must feel like to have that adulation," he continued. "All I was thinking was, 'Oh, people don't like me that much. I don't get one iota of this.' No, I get, like, a smattering at best."