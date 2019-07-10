Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 ESPYs: Lindsey Vonn, Ciara and More

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Touchdown, goal, score! These were the words that echoed across the 2019 ESPYs red carpet.
That's because plenty of athletes and their plus-ones arrived in fabulous fashion. Stunning fitted suits and an array of eye-catching dresses were seen on all of this year's biggest stars. As always, the men impressed in their standout style, with the women making equally, if not more, of an impression in their stylish ensembles.
Malcolm Jenkins made sure to stand out among the sea of athletes in a white and blue suit with a matching white turtle-neck. Plus, he made sure to add a little something extra with a gold watch and accenting jewelry.
Even some Hollywood stars made an appearance. Elle Fanning arrived in a stunning floor-length silver gown that shimmered under the sun's rays. The star is just one of the presenters at tonight's show, which is hosted by Tracy Morgan.
To see which stars scored a touchdown in the fashion department, check out the gallery below!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Dwyane Wade
The basketball player's all-white ensemble is a breath of fresh air.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Usher
Ahead of his appearance at the show, the singer looks handsome and stylish in a matching jacket and pants.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Barbie Blank
The pro wrestler brings good energy to the red carpet with this electric blue number.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning
The Maleficent star stuns in an asymmetrical silver gown.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tobias Harris
The Philadelphia 76ers player walks the red carpet in a bright and light suit.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jaren Jackson Jr.
This look is absolutely lush, and we're not just saying that because of the leafy pattern.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Camille Kostek
The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star dresses in style to cheer on boyfriend Ron Gronkowski.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Linda Cardellini
If she was Dead to Me before this, then she's been brought back to life with this romantic black dress.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Lindsey Vonn
The recently retired Olympian skiis into our best dressed list thanks to this silver gown.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Declan Farmer
The Paralympic gold medalist could win another gold medal for his red carpet style.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ciara
This dress is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Malcolm Jenkins
There's no better way to stand out than to wear a bold, fresh look like this.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Tori Kelly
The powerhouse singer gives total summer vibes in this chic dress.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Mallory Edens
A little leg never hurt nobody.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Nyjah Huston
The skateboard pro cuts a sleek figure in this all-black ensemble.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Katie Nolan
She's not just well-versed in the world of sports, but the world of fashion too!
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Trae Young
He may be a nominee for Best Breakthrough Athlete, for now, but he's already a winner in red carpet fashion.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Landry Shamet
Slam dunk! The Clippers star looks handsome in a red and black ensemble.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paige Spiranac
This golfer scores a hole-in-one with this simple but beautiful look.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Cathy Kelley
As an announcer for WWE, this beauty knows how to stand out in the crowd.
