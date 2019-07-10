Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 ESPYs: Lindsey Vonn, Ciara and More

Lindsey Vonn, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Touchdown, goal, score! These were the words that echoed across the 2019 ESPYs red carpet.

That's because plenty of athletes and their plus-ones arrived in fabulous fashion. Stunning fitted suits and an array of eye-catching dresses were seen on all of this year's biggest stars. As always, the men impressed in their standout style, with the women making equally, if not more, of an impression in their stylish ensembles.

Malcolm Jenkins made sure to stand out among the sea of athletes in a white and blue suit with a matching white turtle-neck. Plus, he made sure to add a little something extra with a gold watch and accenting jewelry. 

Even some Hollywood stars made an appearance. Elle Fanning arrived in a stunning floor-length silver gown that shimmered under the sun's rays. The star is just one of the presenters at tonight's show, which is hosted by Tracy Morgan.

To see which stars scored a touchdown in the fashion department, check out the gallery below!

Dwyane Wade, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade

The basketball player's all-white ensemble is a breath of fresh air. 

Usher, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Usher

Ahead of his appearance at the show, the singer looks handsome and stylish in a matching jacket and pants.

Kelly Kelly, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Barbie Blank

The pro wrestler brings good energy to the red carpet with this electric blue number.

Elle Fanning, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning

The Maleficent star stuns in an asymmetrical silver gown.

Tobias Harris, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers player walks the red carpet in a bright and light suit.

Jaren Jackson Jr., The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jaren Jackson Jr.

This look is absolutely lush, and we're not just saying that because of the leafy pattern.

Camille Kostek, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Camille Kostek

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue cover star dresses in style to cheer on boyfriend Ron Gronkowski.

Linda Cardellini, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Linda Cardellini

If she was Dead to Me before this, then she's been brought back to life with this romantic black dress.

Lindsey Vonn, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

The recently retired Olympian skiis into our best dressed list thanks to this silver gown.

Declan Farmer, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Declan Farmer

The Paralympic gold medalist could win another gold medal for his red carpet style.

Ciara, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ciara

This dress is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh. 

Malcolm Jenkins, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Malcolm Jenkins

There's no better way to stand out than to wear a bold, fresh look like this. 

Tori Kelly, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Tori Kelly

The powerhouse singer gives total summer vibes in this chic dress.

Mallory Edens, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Mallory Edens

A little leg never hurt nobody.

Nyjah Huston, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Nyjah Huston

The skateboard pro cuts a sleek figure in this all-black ensemble.

Katie Nolan, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Katie Nolan

She's not just well-versed in the world of sports, but the world of fashion too!

Trae Young, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Trae Young

He may be a nominee for Best Breakthrough Athlete, for now, but he's already a winner in red carpet fashion.

Landry Shamet, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Landry Shamet

Slam dunk! The Clippers star looks handsome in a red and black ensemble.

Paige Spiranac, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paige Spiranac

This golfer scores a hole-in-one with this simple but beautiful look. 

Cathy Kelley, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Cathy Kelley

As an announcer for WWE, this beauty knows how to stand out in the crowd. 

TAGS/ Elle Fanning , 2019 ESPY Awards , Red Carpet

