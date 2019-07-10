Real Housewives Alum Gretchen Rossi Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Gretchen Rossi has given birth to a baby girl!

The 40-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star welcomed her first child with beau Slade Smiley on Wednesday, People confirms. The couple named their daughter Skylar Gray.

"Skylar is born and mama and baby are doing well," a rep for Rossi shared with the outlet.

Hours before the birth, Rossi posted videos of herself on a hospital bed, sporting a face full of makeup.

"After a lot of contemplation, crying, struggling, (and based on the medical pros and cons) the Doctor, Slade and I have decided a c-section is going to be the safest thing for me and baby tomorrow," she wrote on social media on Tuesday. "Doctor said I am only dilated 1cm and I guess I have a 'cervix of steel' so it's not really cooperating at this point and just my pelvic exam yesterday was so beyond painful that I almost passed out, then started to hyperventilate because of that, which then lead to a panic attack! Needless to say I was a hot mess!"