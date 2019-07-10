ESPYS 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The time we've all been waiting for is finally here!

The 2019 ESPYS are finally here and we're celebrating outstanding professional and amateur athletes in a wide variety of sports.

Comedian Tracy Morgan will be hosting the 27th annual event, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nominees this year include Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles among many others.

In fact, Serena is nominated for Best Female Tennis Player while Tiger is nominated for Best Male Golfer.

In addition, singer Tori Kelly will take the stage to perform "In Times Like These" during the live telecast.