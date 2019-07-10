Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo of 2-Month-Old Psalm West Is His Sweetest Yet

Instagram
Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new photo of son Psalm West.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate in early May, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute picture of her 2-month-old baby boy. In the social media snap, Psalm can be seen smiling for the camera.
"I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim captioned the Instagram post.
In response to the picture, which received over a million likes in 30 minutes, Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Little tiny goose bunny."
Kendall Jenner also commented on her sister's post, writing, "what it do babbbyyyyyy."
Kim, who is also mom to kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West, shared the first photo of her fourth child in mid-May, while also announcing his name.
The announcement post was a screenshot of a text conversation between Kim and Kanye, in which the "Stronger" rapper sent his wife a photo of their newborn son sleeping in his crib.
"Beautiful Mother's Day," the text from Kanye read. "With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."
Kim captioned the post with the baby's name, writing, "Psalm West."
Weeks later, the KKW Beauty mogul shared the first close-up picture of Psalm, who could be seen sleeping in a onesie in the photo.
Baby Psalm has been getting a lot of bonding time with his siblings in recent weeks. In mid-June, Kim took to social media to share an adorable photo of Saint cradling his younger brother's face in his hands.
Cuteness overload!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE