Liam Payne Goes Completely Nude for Cheeky Photoshoot

Liam Payne is literally making a cheeky statement in a steamy new Instagram photo.

The singer went completely nude for an impromptu photo shoot on Wednesday. In the pic, which has attracted the attention of countless social media users, the artist seats his bum on the photographer's chair while giving the camera a sultry gaze. With no clothes to shield the singer, fans could see Liam's sculpted muscles and tattoos. 

His friend jokingly captioned the photo, "get of my chair @liampayne."

Some people drew comparisons between him and Kate Moss, who took a similar photo with the same photographer some time ago. This seemed to be a point of pride for the One Directionsinger, who retweeted the side-by-side photos. 

The star is slowly becoming a big name in the fashion industry, especially considering his latest collaboration with Hugo Boss. Plus, he was recently linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Over the spring, the two frequently made flirty comments on one another's social media profiles and were seen together at numerous events. But, alas, the romance fizzled out before they could enjoy a summer fling. 

For now, Payne seems to be more than happy with the single life. It seems the 25-year-old is currently focused on being a father to his son, Bear, and finding who he truly is as a solo performer. He said in a recent interview, "I want to make a really amazing album that's not, like...'important,' but something that people really get into. Something that makes certain people feel a couple things. I think that would be the best thing for me. I just want to make people move, if that makes sense?"

