Kendall Jenner's Grecian Getaway Is What Summer Dreams Are Made Of

If you needed one more reason to book your European getaway, look no further than Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed.

The supermodel jetted off to Greece—and gave fans social media envy in the process. The star recently shared several snaps of herself during the trip on her feed, including ones of her posing poolside and on a yacht.

The catwalk pro was also spotted by photographers on the beach in Mykonos rocking a yellow bikini while hanging with pals, including fellow model Joan Smalls.

Jenner even took advantage of her surroundings to impressively complete the recently viral Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski. "Kenny this is WILD," famous mama Kris Jennersaid of the feat.