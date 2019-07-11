9 Crop Tops You'll Wanna Wear All Summer

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jul. 11, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sun's out, tums out! It's time to show off those abs, folks. And nothing does it better than the crop top.
Our What the Fashion co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale just weighed in on this trendy-top topic. (Watch the video above.)
"Crop tops are such a good summer trend," notes Morgan "Even for me?" jokes Justin. Hey, J, you do you. No judgments.
So whether you're looking for bodycon or breezy, to flash a little skin or a lot, we've got you (un)covered with our picks below.
Whether worn layered or solo, this bodycon top will add some va-va-voom to any outfit.
This sweet top with a relaxed, babydoll-like fit will make your summer days even sweeter.
This relaxed cropped tank has a has a matching V-neck back and goes with everything. Pair it with wide-leg linen trousers and slide sandals, and you've got our uniform for the rest of summer.
This breezy plus-size option features ruffles on the square neckline and a swingy cut. Adorbs!
The asymmetrical top is white-hot and so worth the splurge.
This summer staple can take you from the office (perhaps under a blazer, depending on your dress code) to post-work drinks.
Preppy and oh so sexy.
Boho, girly and perfect for when it's too dang hot out.
We love love love this cropped crochet top. It's the ideal cazh summer layering piece.
