Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spark Engagement Rumors: Relive Their Romance

Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson engaged? Social media sure thinks so!

The beloved British model and the Pretty Little Liars alum, who worked together on the 2019 movie Her Smell, have the Internet convinced that they're ready to wed. While the pair first started dating over a year ago, it was just last month that the couple officially confirmed their romance in a post celebrating Pride Month.

Cara later revealed the special reason why she and Ashley decided to go public with their relationship, telling E! News, "It is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just a bit over our year anniversary, so, why not?"