The New Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino Is Perfect for Your Instagram

So, where can someone rush to get one of these 400-calorie blended beauties before they quickly are no more? According to Starbucks, they're available at participating locations in the United States and Canada for a limited time while supplies last.

"We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage," Starbuck's Paloma Carrington-Bataller said in a statement. "We knew it had to make you smile at first sight and our Tie-Dye Frappuccino does all this! It's summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family."

Sign us up!