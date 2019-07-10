Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Women's National Soccer Team Live Their Best Lives at Parade of Champions

It's time to celebrate!

The Women's National Soccer Team received a very warm welcome in New York City on Wednesday morning. The team, who defeated the Netherlands to win the 2019 Women's World Cup over the weekend, was honored in the Parade of Champions in NYC. Cheering crowds lined the streets of Lower Manhattan on Wednesday to congratulate the team for their incredible victory. The team and the coaching staff also received the keys to the city during the celebration, while Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York" played in the background.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz were all there with their teammates, dancing, singing, drinking, and really taking in the special moment.

"To you fans, to New York City, you guys are amazing," Lloyd said during her speech. "We cannot thank you enough for all of your support. Here's to the next chapter, maybe you'll see us in four years."