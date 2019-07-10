How Lisa Vanderpump Said Goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: A Kyle Richards Conversation, Tweet and Video

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 7:36 AM
Bravo
How did Lisa Vanderpump leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? With a tweet, an Instagram post and a segment taped six months after filming on the show stopped.
In the RHOBH finale, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi and Denise Richards gathered for a lunch where they once again all discussed Puppygate and shared stories about any run-ins with LVP following the end of filming. Lisa Rinna saw Lisa Vanderpump in a garage and offered to help her pay for the parking—LVP declined—and Kyle saw her at a department store.
Kyle said she said hello, and Lisa responded before realizing it was Kyle she was speaking to.
"She was really shocked. I said, ‘How are you?' I said, ‘I want you to know that I'm very sorry about how everything's turned out and everything that's happened between us, I really don't think it needed to be this way at all.' And she said, ‘Well, you called me a liar,'" Kyle told the group. "I said, ‘No, I didn't call you a liar. Those are your words.' I feel sad just because I realize that nothing is going to change. While I have great empathy for what she's gone through…it also doesn't excuse behavior. And also, this is not behavior because she was going through a hard time, it's stuff she's already been doing since I've known her."
Teddi said everyone in the group is capable of apologizing and moving on, and they've all apologized, except for Lisa Vanderpump, she said.
"I don't see myself killing myself to fix things…I can't do it anymore," Kyle said. In a confessional, she said the interaction felt like old times as they tried to repair the rift. "But for her not to come around at all, has not left any door open for that." She said she felt lighter and better after having the chance interaction. Click play to hear what she had to say about the friendship.
Lisa tweeted that she did not watch the finale, but she heard it was full of "nastiness."
"I didn't watch obviously,but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again. I am in London for my mother's funeral, I hope that after this awful year I can start life again. #RHOBH #9yrs Love Lisa Ken & Giggy," she tweeted.
Lisa Vanderpump also shared a video thanking her fans for their support. "The Pump has left the building. Thank you all for your support for 9 years," she said.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?