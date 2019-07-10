Allow Beyoncé to Lift Your "Spirit" With Her New Song From The Lion King

Hakuna matata because Beyoncé has gifted us with a new, uplifting anthem.

To coincide with the world premiere of The Lion King, Queen Bey—who voices Nala in the Disney flick—dropped her original song "Spirit" late last night. And, needless to say, this empowering track will help and encourage you to overcome just about anything. You know, in case your uncle overthrows the empire and you're exiled to the jungle with a meerkat and warthog. The usual stuff, right?

"The waters crashing / trying to keep your head up high / while you're trembling, that's when the magic happens," the superstar belts out on the nearly five-minute song. "And the stars gather by, by your side / saying rise up to the light in the sky, yeah / let the light lift your heart up / burn your flame through the night."

"Spirit" is the first full single to be released from the movie's upcoming soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift, which Beyoncé herself is producing.