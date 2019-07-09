Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Are Dripping in Diamonds at The Lion King World Premiere

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Beyoncé has arrived to the world premiere of The Lion King, which means everyone can step "to the left, to the left."
The superstar singer, who voices the role of Nala in Disney's highly-anticipated "live-action" remake, hit the red carpet with her little mini-me Blue Ivy Carter, in a head-turning ensembles that looked fierce and fabulous. Not that we'd expect anything less from Mrs. Knowles and her daughter.
From the enchanting silver and black custom design by Alexander McQueen to the multitude of diamond-encrusted pieces decorated throughout both of their blazer gowns, it's safe to say the mother-daughter duo donned fiery outfits that roared loud on the red carpet.
Completing Bey's lewk, she paired her dazzling number with jewel-adorned heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a glitzy clutch. As for her beauty look? She kept things snatchural (aka snatched and natural) with nude lipstick, a dramatic smoky eye and luminous skin. She styled her hair in cornrows.
Her 7-year-old daughter also dressed to the nines for the star-studded event in an equally mesmerizing design that featured a sparkling black tulle hem and a matching blazer-like top. If anything, the two were most certainly twinning on the red carpet!
Queen Bey and her daughter were joined by co-stars, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and more. Plus, the Lemonade singer's former Destiny's Child members also stepped out for the movie's premiere, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.
The two former members stunned in flashy 'fits with the "Motivation" singer wearing a zebra-printed dress and Williams rocking a mirror-like gown.
Earlier this month, Eichner and Rogen, who voice the roles of Timon and Pumbaa in the film, recently opened up about singing in the movie, alongside top artists like Beyoncé and Glover (aka Childish Gambino). During a joint interview for Variety, the comedic duo joked that they were thrilled the duo were getting their big "break."
"It's about time. This is the culmination for them of so many years of hard work trying to get to our level," Eichner said. "It's really gratifying that we've been able to give them this opportunity."
"Yeah, I feel good for them. They deserve this break," Rogen joked. "I can't imagine how thrilling it must be for them."
Shahadi Wright Joseph, who voices young Nala in the movie, also recently dished about the "Sorry" songstress while on E!'s Daily Pop. Find out what she had to say about the Grammy winner in the video above!
The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19.
