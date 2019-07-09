Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Are Dripping in Diamonds at The Lion King World Premiere

Beyoncé has arrived to the world premiere of The Lion King, which means everyone can step "to the left, to the left."

The superstar singer, who voices the role of Nala in Disney's highly-anticipated "live-action" remake, hit the red carpet with her little mini-me Blue Ivy Carter, in a head-turning ensembles that looked fierce and fabulous. Not that we'd expect anything less from Mrs. Knowles and her daughter.

From the enchanting silver and black custom design by Alexander McQueen to the multitude of diamond-encrusted pieces decorated throughout both of their blazer gowns, it's safe to say the mother-daughter duo donned fiery outfits that roared loud on the red carpet.

Completing Bey's lewk, she paired her dazzling number with jewel-adorned heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a glitzy clutch. As for her beauty look? She kept things snatchural (aka snatched and natural) with nude lipstick, a dramatic smoky eye and luminous skin. She styled her hair in cornrows.