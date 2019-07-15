See Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson "Flourish" as They Put the Final Touches on Their Fashion Show

It's crunch time for Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson!

In this clip from Tuesday's season finale of Relatively Nat & Liv, the famed influencers are busy getting ready for their big fashion show. And it's all hands-on deck for the fashion show as Joel Halcro and Owen Pierson are also seen helping with the venue's setup.

"Today is our first Nat & Liv fashion show," Nat gushes in a confessional. "It's crazy to think just how many years ago we were pasting things on a vision board, and one of them being a fashion line, and we're here today."

"We're here! This is a huge deal," Liv adds.

While the cousin influencers have faced some drama along the way, it appears they've put their differences aside for the good of the show. In fact, Nat notes that she thrives under the pressure.