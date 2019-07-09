Why Breaking Bad Fans Are Upset Over Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's Next Joint Project

"Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullsh--t gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico," they explained in a joint statement. "After that dinner we couldn't get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be 'it,' something so damn good even people who don't think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren't going to do it."

Ultimately, the two found their product. "We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal," the statement continued. "It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s--t it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It's been a long and crazy journey and we couldn't be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it."