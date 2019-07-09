All the Details on Meghan Markle's Rumored Collab With British Vogue

Meghan Markle is getting into the magazine business!

The Duchess of Sussex is set to guest edit the September edition of British Vogue, multiple outlets report. While the new mom is still on maternity leave, it seems as though she's taking on a new venture. So, what can we expect from the September issue of the magazine?

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan will be featured in a photo shoot for the magazine, but she will not be on the cover.

"The spread in Vogue won't be a superficial photoshoot – on the contrary, she wants to use it as a platform to make a difference," a source tells Daily Mail. "She is working with Vogue as a contributing editor on a few fabulous stories about the causes that are near and dear to her and it may eventually become a regular column."