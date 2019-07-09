Love Island Sneak Peek: The Sexy Singles Star in Cheeky Show Opening

Love Island, one of the biggest TV hits from across the pond, is making its way to US shores and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the video above, see the new CBS show's big opening scene. Viewers of the UK version know how iconic the opening is, now you can get a sneak peek at the United States' cheeky version.

Unfamiliar with Love Island? It's OK, we're here to help: Over four weeks of shows, sexy singles make their way to Fiji and look for…love. Hence, you know, the name.