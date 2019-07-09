EXCLUSIVE!

Love Island Sneak Peek: The Sexy Singles Star in Cheeky Show Opening

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 9, 2019 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Love Island, one of the biggest TV hits from across the pond, is making its way to US shores and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the video above, see the new CBS show's big opening scene. Viewers of the UK version know how iconic the opening is, now you can get a sneak peek at the United States' cheeky version.

Unfamiliar with Love Island? It's OK, we're here to help: Over four weeks of shows, sexy singles make their way to Fiji and look for…love. Hence, you know, the name.

Watch

Exclusive: Julie Chen Shows Off Brand-New Big Brother House

"They've packed more abs than shirts and they're all here with one goal: to find love," narrator Matt Hoffman says in the opening. Viewers at home will be able to get in on the fun at home by voting on decisions that impact the show. At stake for one couple at the end of Love Island? A $100,000 prize. Arielle Vandenberg hosts.

"As a huge fan of the show, I can't tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer. I'm here for it all... the love, the relationships, the re-coupling...bring it on," Vandenberg said in a statement. "I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!"

Everything kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7.

Meet the first batch of singles below.

Love Island

CBS

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22

Location: Chicago

Occupation: Grocery story cashier

He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Love Island

CBS

Weston Richey

Age: 25

Location: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over

Fun fact: He built his own house

Love Island

CBS

Michael Yi

Age: 29

Location: Miami

Occupation: Model

He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Article continues below

Love Island

CBS

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Love Island

CBS

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27

Location: Sacramento, California

Occupation: Model and musician

He's looking for a funny girl

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Love Island

CBS

Kyra Green

Age: 22

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Musician

She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Article continues below

Love Island

CBS

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Publicist

She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

 

Love Island

CBS

Alana Morrison

Age: 21

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Occupation: College student

She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Love Island

CBS

Mallory Santic

Age: 25

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer

Article continues below

Love Island

CBS

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age: 21

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing student

She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy

Celebrity crush: The Rock

Love Island

CBS

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Location: New York City

Occupation: Advertising executive

Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Reality TV , , TV , CBS , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , VG

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.